Team up. Hang out. Fight villains. Hero stuff.

Join forces with Spider-Man™ and enter the Marvel Universe like never before. This voice interactive Super Hero features hours of entertainment. Embark on missions where you'll take on the city's worst criminals and battle Spidey's most notorious villains. Every decision you make creates a new path forward, so your unique journey will continue to evolve. Spidey's Wi-Fi capabilities allow for new missions, games, stories, jokes, and other content updates. When not fighting bad guys, hang out and strike up some banter with your friendly neighborhood hero. Spidey's reactions and signature snarky attitude are sure to keep you on your toes.



Built with fully animated LCD eyes and motion detection, Spider-Man is as expressive as he is perceptive. Watch him react to people passing by, set him to wake you up, or have him guard your room to stop snooping siblings. The tech in this interactive, immersive, and intellectual Spidey empowers you to be his heroic ally.

Features Wise-crackin’ Spidey – Talk to Spidey using a variety of phrases. But be warned - he’s quite the jokester!

Super Smarts – Earn Spider-Man's trust by working together to defeat baddies.

Team Up – Go on missions & battle villains. Every decision influences the adventure.

Emotive Eyes – Spidey’s LCD eyes express his every thought and emotion.

Spider-Sense – Spidey's built-in IR sensor allows him to detect and react to movement.

Ultimate Experience – Spidey’s web connection allows you to get content updates.

Create an alter ego – Create your Super Hero identity and keep tabs on your accomplishments.

Write your story – Every decision creates a new path forward, making every adventure unique.

What’s in the Box Spider-Man Interactive App-Enabled Super Hero

Charging Base

Micro USB Cable

Quick Start Guide

Legal Guide

Tech Specs iOS & Android compatible

Premium silicone finish

Bluetooth Smart BLE connection

Web charging base (over 2 hours of play on a full charge)

Free App: Spider-Man Interactive App-Enabled Super Hero powered by Sphero available through iTunes or Google Play Store

Expressive LCD eyes

Microphone

High-fidelity speaker

3D accelerometer

Height: 21.5 cm – Width: 14.5 cm – Weight 680 g See if your device is compatible here. Made for iPhone 5s or newer, iPod 6th Gen or newer, iPad 3 or newer, iPad Mini 2 or newer. Made for Android with Bluetooth™ v4.0 and running Android 5.0 or newer.